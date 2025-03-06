E8 Architecture has completed 204 Great Portland Street, a mixed-use development for Concord London within the Harley Street Conservation Area in central London.

The nine-storey building has eight floors of residential accommodation above ground-floor retail, replacing a 1980s red brick office block.

Great Portland Street has long served as a key commercial thoroughfare, marking the boundary between Marylebone and Fitzrovia.

Historically developed by the Dukes of Portland, the street reflects a layered urban fabric, with Victorian and Edwardian buildings defining much of its architectural character. Over the 20th century, it became known for its role in the motor trade, media, and fashion industries.

E8 Architecture sought to integrate the new building more closely with its surroundings than its predecessor. Portland stone and fair-faced concrete were used to reflect the surrounding context.

Situated on an end-of-terrace plot, the building has three street-facing façades. The scheme includes 37 apartments, with layouts designed to minimise internal circulation and maximise useable space.

The building has Juliet balconies formed by full-height bay windows and cast aluminium balustrades.

The elevations are arranged with a double-height order and a repeating pattern of bay windows.

The project was delivered through a design-and-build contract and reached practical completion in June 2024. The total floor area of the development is 50,000 sq ft.

