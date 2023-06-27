Full screen in popup Previous

Howells' plans for 100 Broad Street in Birmingham Source: Howells Glancy Nicholls' redesign will see a smaller, stepped block built on the site Glancy Nicholls' plans for a 61-storey tower at 100 Broad Street Source: Glancy Nicholls Architects The Centennial House office building on Broad Street in Birmingham Source: Google Maps

Downsized proposals for a ground-floor-plus-32-storeys build-to-rent residential tower in central Birmingham have been lodged by Howells.

Designs by the recently-rebranded practice, formerly known as Glenn Howells Architects, slash the height of a previously-consented scheme for 100 Broad Street by almost half.

Glancy Nicholls’ 61-storey scheme was designed for Euro Property Investments Ltd and approved in 2020. However, the 503-home scheme is understood to have become unviable and the site was sold to current owner Urban Vision.

Urban Vision says the 294-home Howells proposals will be all-electric and “among the most environmentally and socially conscious developments in Birmingham”.

Show Fullscreen

Howells director Robert King said the scheme for the site – currently occupied by a five-storey office building – had “challenged” the practice to “look again and question” the blueprint for efficient tall-building designs.

“100 Broad Street pays reference to Birmingham’s architectural modernist past while looking to the future to create a building that is more Birmingham, less anywhere,” he said

“We look forward to working with Urban Vision and the wider team to provide sustainable, build-to-rent homes for the current and future residents of Birmingham.”

Show Fullscreen

The tower will be on the opposite side of Broad Street from Howells’ recently-completed 42-storey The Mercian build-to-rent development for Moda Living.

The site is less than a mile from Howells’ Brick House homes at Icknield Port Loop, which won a RIBA National Award last week.