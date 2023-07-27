Build-to-rent developer Get Living gets planning approval for three new buildings

Howells and TP Bennett have been granted planning permission for more than 1,000 homes in east London’s former Olympic Village.

The three new blocks, unanimously approved by the London Legacy Development Corporation, complete the original masterplan for the East Village neighbourhood in Stratford.

Originally built to house athletes for the 2012 London Olympics, East Village has now grown to a community of 6,500 people with 25 acres of public realm.

The final elements of the development, which have been designed for build-to-rent developer Get Living, range in height from eight to 40 storeys.

The N18 and N19 buildings will provide a total of 848 new rental homes, while N16 provides 504 students homes, 35% of which will be “affordable”, along with a new space for independent retailers.

Thew new student homes respond to a growing need for student housing in Newham, which currently has a 3,700-student bed shortage, and Get Living has partnered with the London College of Fashion for more than half of N16’s new homes.

Rick de Blaby, chief executive officer at Get Living, said: “With world-leading universities expanding to East Bank, the student need in the area is high, and we’re looking forward to delivering a place for young people that is designed to foster creative enterprise.

“We hope that many of those students will choose to stay in the local area after graduating, becoming a part of Newham’s thriving local economy.”

Cast Consultancy is the project manager and Quod provided planning and development services.

Work is expected to begin on site in 2024.