Glasgow-based practice said move to nine-day fortnight has boosted productivity during office hours

Holmes Miller Architects has officially switched to a nine-day fortnight with no reduction in pay for staff.

The architect behind the new Dundee FC stadium has made the move following a three-month trial at its offices in Glasgow and St Albans.

After considering several options for flexible working, the firm took its 71 staff at the two offices to a vote which resulted in having every tenth day off work being the “overwhelming” winner.

Staff will also benefit from flexible starting and finishing times around core working hours to take advantage of off-peak travel while supporting childcare responsibilities.

Holmes Miller managing director Callum Houston said the firm’s aim was to create an inclusive, welcoming, balanced work environment that maintains wellbeing and job satisfaction.

“The results we’ve seen from our initial trial have been positive, both in terms of employee satisfaction and overall service delivery,” he said.

“Implementing this new way of working has allowed our team to spend more time doing things they love – whether it be personal development, taking up a new hobby or just having the time for general ‘life admin’.”

Staff said the extra day off had boosted their productivity and allowed them to schedule weekday appointments without taking time out of work.

Architectural assistant Shazil Saleem said she had been able to attend Friday prayers, learn new skills outside work and achieve an “overall better work-life balance” since the new hours were introduced.

Rachel George, another architectural assistant, added: “I’ve been able to get more rest which has positively affected my productivity during the week.

“It’s also allowed me to reconnect with old hobbies such as painting, sketching and clay modelling after five years.”

The new hours only apply to the firm’s UK offices and not to its base in Guangzhou, China.

And although staff will be given flexible working credits for occasional remote working, they will be required to come into the office on most days instead of working at home.

Houston said the nine-day fortnight allowed teams to maximise their performance when in the office while prioritising their health and wellbeing.

“While hybrid working has become the post-pandemic norm, we felt the arrangement of our staff splitting their time between office and home wasn’t delivering the best outcome either for them or our clients,” he said.

“As a creative business, it’s important our staff can work collaboratively – Teams calls can get you so far, but it can’t replace getting together with a roll of tracing paper and some thick pens to have a good old-fashioned brainstorm.

“Recognising the personal benefits of hybrid working and weaving remote working credits into our new working model has ensured health and wellbeing are prioritised, while maintaining maximum business performance.”

Holmes Miller is currently working up plans for a 12,500-seat stadium for Dundee FC to replace the club’s current home at Dens Park, where it has been based since 1899.

The scheme will also include a 1,000-capacity venue, tiered hospitality experiences, a 250-capacity brewhall, a training centre, a 120-room hotel, a crematorium and a residential development.