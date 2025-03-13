HKS has announced two senior leadership appointments in its London office as part of efforts to strengthen its presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The firm has named Gary Clark as managing director, UK, and Francis Gallagher as community regional director, UK.

Clark, who has 35 years of experience in sustainable architecture, will oversee architectural leadership, business development, and operational management of HKS’s London office, which currently employs 75 staff. His role will also include preparing the firm for the adoption of the UK Net Zero Carbon Building Standard (UKNZCBS) and meeting the RIBA 2030 Challenge, which sets targets for net zero whole-life carbon for new and retrofitted buildings.

Gallagher, currently in his 18th year at HKS, has been appointed to expand the firm’s work in the health, education, and life sciences sectors across the EMEA region. He has led several of the practice’s projects in these sectors, including the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

Clark joins HKS from HOK, and has previously served as deputy chair of the Construction Industry Council’s Climate Change Committee.

Discussing his appointment, Clark said: “Our role as architects is to nurture life by creating beautiful and functional buildings, places and landscapes in harmony with nature and ready for an uncertain future. At HKS our goal is to regenerate the planet one project at a time.”

HKS’s leadership has positioned the appointments as part of a broader strategy to evolve the London studio into what it describes as a “design-led, regenerative and sustainable” practice.

The firm’s CEO and chairman, Dan Noble, said: “Gary’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment for the industry, as we shift from sustainability as an ambition to regeneration as a responsibility. His expertise in high-performance, sustainable design will be instrumental in shaping our work across EMEA.”