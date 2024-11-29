Full screen in popup Previous

Hassell’s new Usher Building for The University of Edinburgh’s BioQuarter health innovation district has reached completion.

The four-storey facility will house the Usher Institute and its partners, with the goal of developing data-driven solutions to address pressing health and social care challenges. Funded through the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal, with additional support from the Wolfson Foundation, the building accommodates over 900 students, researchers, and industry professionals.

The design of the Usher Building is intended to prioritise mental and physical wellbeing, with features such as open staircases to promote active movement, double-height recreational spaces integrating greenery, and access to natural light and fresh air.

Hassell senior associate Will Hartzog stated: “The Usher Building provides welcoming spaces where wellbeing takes centre stage — both for the mind and body. It came to life through the efforts of a team that didn’t just design a space but crafted an experience.”

The internal layout provides flexible workspaces, communal areas, and wellbeing spaces that aim to support post-pandemic working practices.

The ground floor of the building is designed to foster connections with the local community. Features include a 170-capacity event hall for conferences and community engagement, as well as public spaces to showcase STEM initiatives and the work of the Usher Institute.

The building connects directly to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, reinforcing its role as a hub for health innovation.

The project incorporated local labour and materials, with 40% of labour sourced within 20 miles of the site. Community support included donations to 41 organisations through the YouMatter Communities Fund and the creation of 78 apprenticeships.

The Usher Building is part of the University of Edinburgh’s broader efforts to enhance interdisciplinary research and industry collaboration within the health sector.