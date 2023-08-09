Show Fullscreen

A Scottish private school has been given the green light for a domed education building designed by Grimshaw chairman Andrew Whalley that will lead in the development of low embodied carbon construction.

The Futures Institute at Dollar Academy, near Stirling, will provide a home for the school’s education programme for the development of of skills in low embodied carbon construction.

The building, which is reminiscent of Whalley’s Eden Project in Cornwall, is set to achieve the country’s first Living Building certification.

The project seeks to minimize embodied carbon with minimal use of concrete in favour of glue-laminated timber.

The building at the school, where annual fees go up to £38,500, will be topped with a lightweight, glulam geodesic dome clad with insulated ETFE pillows and solid insulated panes with photovoltaic panels.

Grimshaw chairman Andrew Whalley, a former Dollar pupil, said: “The design aspects go beyond energy generation and integrating quality of light and natural ventilation; this building considers biodiversity, and its place in the broader landscape.

“The Futures Institute will empower and inspire the next generation to tackle the global problems, such as climate change, we now all face.”

Local contractor Robertson Construction will build the scheme.