Places for People and Taylor Wimpey get go ahead after terms of section 106 deal agreed by East Hertfordshire Council

Grimshaw has been granted outline planning permission for 10,000 homes as part of a garden town near Harlow.

Developer Places for People has been given permission to build 8,500 homes across six villages as part of the Harlow and Gilston Garden Town development, while Taylor Wimpey will develop 1,500 homes as part of a seventh village.

The scheme got the go ahead after the developers and the council agreed a section 106 deal under which the developers provide affordable housing and infrastructure.

Under the deal each village must have a minimum 23% of dwellings as affordable tenures, up to a maximum of 40%. The 23% figure could increase depending on viability reviews.

The affordable element will consist of 60% affordable rent and 40% intermediate tenures unless otherwise agreed.

Alongside new homes, the development includes facilities for business, retail, sports and leisure and healthcare, as well as community spaces, parks and open spaces, new primary and secondary schools and early years facilities.

Vicky Glover-Ward, executive member for planning and growth at East Herts Council, said: “We are pleased to issue the planning permissions for the delivery of 10,000 homes and associated infrastructure in the Gilston area.

“This is a major milestone and an important step in achieving sustainable growth in East Herts, and the wider Harlow and Gilston Garden Town.”

Architect MICA and Grimshaw developed the strategy & masterplan in a team alongside Quod as project manager, and Grant Associates as landscape consultant.