Camden Council has unanimously approved DSDHA’s plans for a student accommodation-led residential development next to the iconic Roundhouse music venue in north London.

The redevelopment of 100 Chalk Farm Road will see four new blocks varying in height from 6 to 12 storeys built on the 0.3ha site opposite the Grade-II listed venue for developer Regal.

In all, 264 student bedrooms, 30 affordable homes and nearly 11,000 sq ft of ground floor commercial space will be delivered as part of the scheme.

Steve Harrington, planning director at Regal said: “We have worked hard to strike the right chord on this special site next to such an iconic performance venue and are very proud to be able to bring forward proposals that reflect the spirited history of Camden town.

“As a Camden based developer, we are particularly excited that our newest PBSA project is in our home borough, and we look forward to bringing our proposals to life.”

The building will feature three drum-shaped elements, featuring a striking facade adorned with horizontal bands and fluted panels.

Deborah Saunt, director at DSDHA: “Our approved design for 100 Chalk Farm ensures that the neighbouring Roundhouse and the industrial heritage of the Regent’s Canal Conservation Area will be both celebrated and respected.

“We’re pleased to be providing an enhanced public realm, benefitting the wider community, as part of our proposal.”

A shared residents garden with play space will be built at podium level, accessible by both residents and students.

The project is targeting BREEAM Outstanding and the WELL Platinum ratings.

Construction is expected to commence later this year.