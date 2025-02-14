The development includes a 12% BNG as part of its approach to mitigating the loss of green space

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Haze Viz Source: Haze Viz Source: Haze Viz Source: Haze Viz 1/4 show caption

Brent Council has approved plans for a 13-unit residential scheme on a former grass verge in Wembley. The development, designed by GPAD with landscape input from Match, forms part of a wider urban infill approach within an area originally developed by Barratt Homes in the 1990s.

The proposal seeks to optimise the use of underutilised land while incorporating sustainability measures, including a 12% Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) and an Urban Greening Factor of 0.78. These elements were presented as key factors in addressing concerns over the loss of existing green space.

The existing site comprises lawned greenspace on the junction between Pellatt Road and Chamberlayne Avenue in Wembley.

The building features a series of accessible terraces and balconies across the first, second, and third floors, with planting along the northern edge and active amenity space to the south. A communal roof terrace on the second floor provides residents with informal relaxation areas, including a terraced seating enclave with views to the south and a corner perch overlooking the greenery.

Designed to create a sense of enclosure, the spaces are integrated within planting, with sensory species and a mix of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, perennials, and grasses adding texture and seasonal variation.

Sustainability features include green roofs, habitat boxes, and pollinator-friendly planting to support urban wildlife. The development also prioritises sustainable drainage, with rain gardens and permeable surfaces designed to mitigate flood risk.

According to Match, the scheme has been informed by Metroland and Garden Suburb principles and is intended to offer environmentally responsible homes with super-insulated materials and potential on-site renewables, supporting a more sustainable suburban model.

The approved scheme includes an additional storey compared to earlier iterations, following a design review process between pre-application stages. The proposal was supported by planning consultancy MJP Planning.