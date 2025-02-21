Glancy Nicholls secures planning approval for Barber Institute refurbishment

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
Scheme includes essential repairs and new learning wing
Birmingham-based Glancy Nicholls Architects has secured planning approval and listed building consent for a refurbishment programme at the Barber Institute of Fine Arts at the University of Birmingham.
The project seeks to improve accessibility, enhance visitor experience, and introduce a new learning wing. The Grade I-listed building, designed by architect Robert Atkinson and completed in 1939, is regarded as a significant example of interwar institutional architecture.
…
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts