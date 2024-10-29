The V&A has appointed Gibson Thornley to lead a major redevelopment of its South Asia Galleries, with the project set to open in 2028 and featuring a renewed narrative on South Asian artistic heritage

Gibson Thornley has won the competition to refurbish and redesign the South Asia Galleries at the V&A South Kensington. The project, slated to open in spring 2028, will see a complete transformation of the galleries housing the museum’s permanent South Asia collection.

In collaboration with Purcell, Bob Design, Tabassum Akbar, Arpna Gupta, Ritchie + Daffin, Structural Workshop, MGS, David Bonnet and Pyrolec, Gibson Thornley said that the team’s vision is to create a “welcoming and visually arresting gallery,” that bring “new transparency to the colonial history” of the collection.

The redevelopment will revolve around a thematic exploration of South Asian artistic influence and production, structured across three key historical periods: early and medieval South Asia (ca. 3000 BCE to 1500 CE), early modern (ca. 1500 CE to 1800 CE), and modern (ca. 1800 CE to the present).

Among the significant artefacts to be displayed is the Kochi Ceiling, a painted and carved wooden temple ceiling from the 19th century, which has been in storage for over 70 years and was last exhibited in 1955. This piece will undergo conservation and reconstruction before being suspended at height in the new galleries.

This project marks the third collaboration between Gibson Thornley and the V&A South Kensington, following the Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up exhibition in 2018 and the recent Photography Centre, which opened in 2023.

Matt Thornley, co-founder of Gibson Thornley, expressed the firm’s enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are delighted to be working with the V&A South Kensington on this important project. The galleries will give new insight into the collection and showcase the exquisite craft associated with South Asia.”

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, highlighted the significance of the redesign, commenting, “The V&A is delighted to be working with Gibson Thornley to transform this vital space into a welcoming gallery that sits at the heart of the museum. Gibson Thornley’s sensitive approach has a focus on atmosphere and material, offering a flexible display system that brings to life one of the very greatest collections of South Asian art and design.”

The South Asia Galleries redevelopment aims to position the collection within a global context, inviting visitors to experience the evolution and impact of South Asian art through evocative displays, new narratives, and innovative exhibit design.

