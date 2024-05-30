Which of the UK political parties has the best policies for the built environment? Tell us what you think in our reader survey

With just five weeks to go until polling day, we want to find out what you think of the main political parties and their construction policies.

The state of the economy is dominating the election debate so far, although other issues are cutting through ahead of the parties’ revealing their manifestos.

In a statement this week prime minister Rishi Sunak pledged to fund 100,000 new apprenticeships by scrapping so-called “Mickey Mouse” university courses that do not increase young people’s long-term earning potential.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Keir Starmer received backing from business leaders including bosses from the built environment, days after a promise to merge the National Infrastructure Commission and Infrastructure and Projects Authority.

So what do you think of it all? This week Building is running its own survey, which should only take a few minutes to fill in online.

