News

Further delays likely under second staircase transitional arrangements, housing group warns

By Olivia Barber2023-11-03T00:05:00

second staircases

Housebuilders may hold off applying for building regulations approval for schemes until more certainty on rules, Gove told

Housebuilders may delay applying for building regulations approval for schemes with single staircases due to the rules under the 30-month grace period, the Housing Forum has said.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts