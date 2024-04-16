New residential development centres on new courtyard space while deferring to context

Fraser Brown Mackenna Architects has completed of a project for 32 shared ownership homes in Bow.

Regent Place, situated opposite the Medway conservation area, includes three-bedroom maisonettes and three wheelchair-accessible units.

Viviana Vivanco, project director, said “We worked hard to tie the design with the immediate context: the inclusion of arched entrances to individual dwellings introduces an intimate, human scale that echoes this distinctive feature present in the surrounding streets; the parapet detail is also a nod to the Victorian heritage of the area”.

The scheme includes a central courtyard, and defers to existing London Plane trees along the edge of the site by stepping back from the street.

The new structure features two main blocks, with a continuous three-storey frontage along Norman Grove and Saxon Road. A significant gap between these blocks and the four-storey volume in the eastern section allows for a gradual transition in height, while incorporating a communal residential entrance.

The design emphasises a fabric-first approach, incorporating high levels of thermal insulation and thermally broken double-glazed windows throughout. All apartments are double aspect and naturally ventilated, with recessed balconies that protect floor-to-ceiling windows from excessive summer sunlight.