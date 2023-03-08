Foster lands San Diego Museum of Art commission

Foster & Partners has been appointed to lead a renovation project for the San Diego Museum of Art that will boost exhibition space and create a new education centre at the historic Southern California gallery.

The practice – which last year opened a second California base in Los Angeles – will work with local firm LPA Design Studio on the project, which is expected to start on-site in 2026. The year marks the centenary of the opening of the museum’s Spanish Colonial Style main building, which was designed by William Templeton Johnson and Robert W Snyder.

