News

Foster lands San Diego Museum of Art commission

By Jim Dunton2023-03-08T10:55:00

DSC02055- 3

Source: Javier Velez

Practice will create new education centre at historic Southern California gallery

Foster & Partners has been appointed to lead a renovation project for the San Diego Museum of Art that will boost exhibition space and create a new education centre at the historic Southern California gallery.

The practice – which last year opened a second California base in Los Angeles – will work with local firm LPA Design Studio on the project, which is expected to start on-site in 2026. The year marks the centenary of the opening of the museum’s Spanish Colonial Style main building, which was designed by William Templeton Johnson and Robert W Snyder.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts