Foster and Allford lead tributes to Rafael Viñoly

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
- Programmes
- CPD
- More navigation items
RIBA president salutes “impressive and generous” architect who influenced global thinking
Norman Foster has described Rafael Viñoly as an “outstanding” and principled architect following his death at the age of 78.
RIBA president Simon Allford said Viñoly had helped to influence thinking about architecture and infrastructure across the world – including on the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station in south London.
Foster said he had become friends with Viñoly after a visit to Japan in which the Uruguayan architect’s Tokyo International Forum conference and arts centre, which completed in the mid-1990s, had a profound effect. The centre includes a 60m high, 228m long glass hall.
…
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts