News

Foster and Allford lead tributes to Rafael Viñoly

2023-03-06T14:20:00

Vinoly_at_Work

Source: Rafael Viñoly Architects

RIBA president salutes “impressive and generous” architect who influenced global thinking

Norman Foster has described Rafael Viñoly as an “outstanding” and principled architect following his death at the age of 78.

RIBA president Simon Allford said Viñoly had helped to influence thinking about architecture and infrastructure across the world – including on the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station in south London.

Foster said he had become friends with Viñoly after a visit to Japan in which the Uruguayan architect’s Tokyo International Forum conference and arts centre, which completed in the mid-1990s, had a profound effect. The centre includes a 60m high, 228m long glass hall.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts