Foster and Allford lead tributes to Rafael Viñoly

Norman Foster has described Rafael Viñoly as an “outstanding” and principled architect following his death at the age of 78.

RIBA president Simon Allford said Viñoly had helped to influence thinking about architecture and infrastructure across the world – including on the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station in south London.

Foster said he had become friends with Viñoly after a visit to Japan in which the Uruguayan architect’s Tokyo International Forum conference and arts centre, which completed in the mid-1990s, had a profound effect. The centre includes a 60m high, 228m long glass hall.

…