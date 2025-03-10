Full screen in popup Previous

Parkline Place, a 39-storey commercial tower built above Sydney’s new Gadigal Station, has reached completion.

Foster + Partners acted as the design architect, working in collaboration with executive architect COX Architecture. The client was Oxford Properties Group, with Mitsubishi Estate Asia and Investa.

The design team had to integrate the office building with the station infrastructure below, aligning structural elements and building services to improve efficiency during construction.

Gerard Evenden, head of studio at Foster + Partners, said: “Parkline Place is one of the best-connected office towers in Sydney, with a brand-new station directly below and enhanced pedestrian infrastructure around the base of the tower.”

The scheme is articulated as three vertical volumes with curved corner glazing. A recess in the façade extends through the full height of the tower, positioned in alignment with Gadigal Station’s Park Street entrance to create a visual link between the two parts of the development.

The primary tower elevation faces south, which in the Southern Hemisphere receives limited solar exposure, while the east and west façades incorporate shading devices and raised sills intended to minimise heat gain.

At ground-level a glass canopy at the station entrance allows daylight to reach the concourse.

The separate office lobby on Pitt Street includes a triple-height volume leading to the main commercial reception area.

The podium has been designed in response to the scale of two adjacent heritage buildings on Pitt and Castlereagh Streets, with sandstone and bronze elements intended to provide a material connection to the surrounding urban context.

The commercial floors provide workspace with social hubs, breakout spaces, and client meeting areas. Two lift banks have uninterrupted views of Sydney Harbour and surrounding parkland.

The development has achieved WELL Platinum and Green Star 6-Star ratings.

The completion of Parkline Place marks the latest phase in the Sydney Metro City & Southwest programme, which includes multiple new and upgraded stations across the city.

