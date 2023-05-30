Full screen in popup Previous

Next Study for Flaming June, by Frederic Leighton Source: Frederic Leighton, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons Flaming June, by Frederic Leighton. First exhibited in 1895, it is owned by the Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico, and is currently on loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The painting was returned to the UK on loan and exhibited at Leighton House in 2016. 1/2 show caption

Artist Frederic Leighton’s former home and studio, Leighton House, reopened in late 2022 after undergoing a major redevelopment, overseen by BDP. Now it has been announced that the banker and chairman of the Friends of Leighton House, David Verey, has gifted the museum an original study created by Leighton as preparation for his most famous painting, Flaming June.

The study, of the central female figure, in oil on canvas, is typical of what was Leighton’s highly methodical approach to preparing his paintings. The gifted artwork will be housed within the new eastern wing of the museum, completed by BDP in October.

The wing includes new exhibition spaces, a cafe, learning centre and a dramatic new spiral staircase, incorporating a large-scale commission, titled Oneness, by the Iranian artist, Shahrzad Ghaffari.

Leighton House is located in the Holland Park area of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Designed by George Aitchison, in close collaboration with Leighton, it was constructed in phases between 1866 and 1895. Open to the public as a museum since 1929, it is well known for the way in which its creators incorporated architectural fragments and artworks assembled from across the Ottoman Empire.

Although the exterior is designed in a restrained classical style, the interiors are notably more flamboyant and include contemporaneous Victorian ceramics and artworks by the likes of William De Morgan and Walter Crane. The building represents a significant example of the influence of Orientalism on the built environment.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Frederic Leighton display case in the entrance hall Source: Dirk Lindner Exterior view of staircase Source: Dirk Lindner An Athlete Wrestling with a Python, by Frederic Leighton Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Drawings gallery and Holland Park Circle display case Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Detail of Iznik ceramics in the Dining Room Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Mashrabiya screen in the Silk Room Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Leighton House exterior Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Drawing Room Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Oneness, by Shahrzad Ghaffari Source: Dirk Lindner Oneness, by Shahrzad Ghaffari Source: BDP/Nick Caville Detail of Leighton's studio and view into Winter Studio Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner New reception with view into the De Morgan cafe and garden Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner The Arab Hall looking into the Narcissus Hall Source: Leighton House/Will Pryce Leighton House Source: Dirk Lindner Staircase Hall Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Oneness by Shahrzad Ghaffari Source: Dirk Lindner Leighton's bedroom Source: Leighton House/Kevin Moran De Morgan display case in the Wolfson Room Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner The Arab Hall Source: Dirk Lindner The Arab Hall Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner The Silk Room Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Exhibition gallery Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner The stage and piano in Leighton's studio Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner De Morgan Cafe Source: Dirk Lindner Leighton's library Source: Dirk Lindner The Arab Hall Source: Leighton House/Dirk Lindner Oneness by Shahrzad Ghaffari Source: BDP/Nick Caville Drawings gallery Source: Dirk Lindner 1/29 show caption

The redevelopment has seen the restoration and opening to the public of the Winter Studio, a fully glazed extension created in the 1880s to enable Leighton to work during the winter, when natural daylight levels were significantly reduced. Elsewhere, the Entrance Hall has been restored to its original condition, to include a large painting by Domenico Tintoretto.

The museum has been made more accessible, with the installation of a new lift. The gardens have also been remodelled.

Commenting on the redevelopment, David Artis, director at BDP, said: “This project will have a transformative effect on the museum, allowing it to be accessible to all for the first time, and provide excellent visitor and collection care facilities.

“This refurbishment supports the museum’s ambitions to safeguard and preserve the integrity of the original house, while meeting the needs of new audiences and cementing it as unique asset for the borough. Leighton House is one of London’s great houses and we are very much looking forward to seeing it re-open to the public at a time when such places are needed more than ever.”

The study for Flaming June will be on display at Leighton House from 7 June.