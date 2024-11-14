Winning design for Bertalia-Lazzaretto Ecodistrict focuses on sustainability and community integration

A design team led by ATI Project, in collaboration with A-fact Architecture Factory, Weber Architects and Parcnouveau, has won an international competition to create a sustainable social housing district in Bologna.

The proposal, commissioned by the Municipality of Bologna, aims to foster a “resilient urban ecosystem” in the city’s Bertalia-Lazzaretto neighbourhood.

The 6,200sq m project prioritises landscape enhancement and sustainable mobility, with the design centred on connecting green spaces like Reno Park and the Ghisiliera Canal to surrounding areas.

According to the design team, the new layout will support public space and foster social interactions, aiming to revitalise the community through shared courtyards and communal green areas.

The scheme’s core feature, a north-south greenway along the Ghisiliera Canal, is intended to support sustainable transport options, linking local neighbourhoods to Bologna’s city centre within a 15-minute walk.

According to Giovanni Sanna, founding partner of A-fact Architecture Factory, the design seeks to respond to housing demand while integrating the development in the existing landscape and architectural context of Bologna.

Rooftop terraces and communal greenhouses are incorporated to allow for urban agriculture and climate adaptation measures, with bioclimatic principles guiding the layout to maximise daylight and natural ventilation.