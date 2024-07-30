HS2 has said a government decision to pull the plug on building a new station at Euston meant it has written off more than £150m in costs on the scheme.

Former transport secretary Mark Harper announced last March the job, which was supposed to be a 10 platform station and built by a joint venture of Mace and Dragados, was being mothballed because of rising costs.

But in its latest annual report, HS2 said the decision, which will see the number of platforms at Euston reduced to six, meant it has booked £153m it spent on the job as a loss.

It said: “The company is no longer expected to gain an economic benefit from the specific design work already completed on the 10-platform station. Accordingly, the company has impaired the value of the work that can no longer be used by reducing the asset value and declaring the expenditure [£152.9m] as a loss.”

It added that the decision last October by then prime minister Rishi Sunak to cancel the second phase of the scheme has cost more than £2bn.

As well as the £153m from Euston, the decision cost £1bn as well as a further £1bn in “costs previously incurred on phase two which were not capitalised” to bring the total figure to £2.17bn.

The previous government said private funding will be needed to make sure trains go into the middle of London – which has also been reiterated by the new Labour administration. Under the current plan, HS2 trains will terminate at Old Oak Common in west London.