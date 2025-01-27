Building will be tallest in Temple Quarter regeneration

Plans by Corstorphine & Wright for a 22-storey student accommodation block in Bristol have been approved by local councillors.

The tower for developer Cubex is the tallest building to have the OK so far in the city’s Temple Quarter development.

It will include 531 beds as well as ground floor commercial space and pedestrian and cycle access to a nearby riverside promenade.

Others working on the scheme include QS RLB, engineer Hoare Lea, planning consultant Avison Young and landscape architect Macgregor Smith.

Cubex will also finance flood defences as part of the deal and provide more than £500,000 to improving travel infrastructure in the area.

Wider plans for the regeneration of Temple Quarter include a refurbished Temple Meads railway station and a new campus for the University of Bristol.