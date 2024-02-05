News

City’s 2040 vision for 1.2 million sq m of new office space passes key planning hurdle

By 2024-02-05T12:52:00

Undershaft 2024 1

Three ‘key areas of change’ earmarked for new development as Square Mile eyes transformation into cultural and leisure destination

The City of London’s guidance for development in the Square Mile over the next 16 years has passed a key planning hurdle.

The City Plan 2040, which sets out how the area will become a “7-day-a-week cultural and leisure destination”, has been overwhelmingly approved by the City’s planning and transportation committee.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts