Chris Dyson Architects have completed the Greenhill Building, a new £1.8 million teaching and events facility at Harrow Arts Centre in north-west London.

Located behind the Grade II-listed Elliott Hall, the building replaces a dilapidated Portacabin and offers modern spaces for community use, from dance classes to workshops. It is constructed entirely from cross-laminated timber (CLT), which was chosen for its low-carbon credentials and speed of construction.

The two-storey, L-shaped building incorporates teaching rooms that open onto a courtyard, a top-lit upper floor, and a serrated roof with solar photovoltaic panels on its south-facing pitches. The design was inspired by the agricultural heritage of the site, reflected in the red corrugated fibre cement cladding, a material often associated with barns.

“The architecture is unashamedly new, but we were sensitive to the site’s heritage and patchwork of buildings,” said Chris Dyson, founder of Chris Dyson Architects. “We embraced the challenge of doing more with less, creating more useful space for people but using less material and energy.”

The project also addresses longstanding site issues, including flooding. A swale channels excess water to an underground tank, and landscaping enhancements form part of a broader rewilding initiative. Heating and ventilation systems are manually controlled, and lighting is sensor-operated to reduce energy consumption.

Structural engineers Webb Yates collaborated closely with the architects to optimise the timber frame, reducing material use and ensuring efficient prefabrication and assembly. Associate director Alex Lynes noted, “By designing the building holistically, complexity was reduced, cutting costs and carbon. The timber frame underwent several changes to aid buildability and minimise waste.”

The building is expected to generate 93% fewer CO2 emissions annually than the baseline set by Building Regulations Part L.