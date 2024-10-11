An exhibition dedicated to the work of Cedric Price has opened at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen. The exhibition, titled A Delightful Fun: A Cedric Price Thinkbelt for Our Times, is part of a UK-wide tour and runs in Aberdeen until the end of October.

The Scott Sutherland School has collaborated with five other schools of architecture from across the UK, as well as partners including the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland and Aberdeen City Council, to host the exhibition. It brings together leading academics and professionals to reflect on Price’s lasting influence on contemporary architecture, focusing on interdisciplinarity, sustainability, and community engagement.

Students from the Scott Sutherland School will contribute to the exhibition by presenting an ‘Outdoors Fun Lab for Aberdeen,’ showcasing community engagement projects from across the northeast of Scotland. This includes plans to transform the Aberdeen Science Centre’s outdoor space into a sustainable, interactive community garden as part of a partnership with the centre.

Show Fullscreen

Maria J. Martinez Sanchez, associate dean for research at the Scott Sutherland School, said: “The exhibition will explore Cedric Price’s work from a contemporary perspective, focusing on interdisciplinarity, sustainability, and community engagement. With this project, the Thinkbelt Network hopes to influence how architectural education engages with cities and regions and to explore innovative pedagogies for community involvement.”

The exhibition’s centrepiece features two original prototypes of market stalls designed by Cedric Price, which are being displayed for the first time. The exhibition also includes a range of archival materials, such as prints of original drawings, texts, ephemera, film extracts, and audio recordings, which showcase the diversity of Price’s practice and his interdisciplinary conversations.

Cedric Price (1934–2003) is considered one of the most visionary architects of the late 20th century. Though he built very little during his career, Price proposed innovative ideas, such as a geodesic dome for city entertainment and a giant Ferris wheel on the Thames. The Millennium Dome and the London Eye are often cited as being inspired by his vision.

After its run in Aberdeen, the exhibition will travel to other UK schools of architecture, including the Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture, the Mackintosh School of Architecture, and the Birmingham School of Architecture and Design. It will culminate at the Architecture Fringe Festival in June 2025.

The exhibition at RGU runs until 31 October 2024.