New team brought in after previous scheme went into receivership

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Aerial view of BGY's plans for the northern half of the former Shredded Wheat factory site in Welwyn Garden City 1/5 show caption

Buckley Gray Yeoman (BGY) has replaced Collado Collins on a 579-home redevelopment of the former Shredded Wheat factory site in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

Collado Collins was originally appointed as lead architect on an earlier version of the scheme for 1,340 homes, approved in late 2018, for joint venture partners ZM Land & Capital and Metropolitan Thames Valley.

The site fell into receivership in February 2023 after nearly four years of no progress and was split into two halves, with the northern site purchased by Malaysian developer IJM Land and Treble Eight Group in December of the same year.

The new development team has brought in BGY to rethink the scheme but has retained much of the former project team, which includes Bradley Murphy Design as landscape architect, Gateley on costs, Iceni on planning, Entran on transport and Civic as engineer. Lottie Delamain has also joined the team as an additional landscape designer.

Show Fullscreen

A planning application has been submitted to Welwyn Hatfield borough council for the new development, called the Wheat Quarter, which will include 133 homes with private gardens, 141 retirement living homes and 305 flats for rent.

Existing silos on the site are set to be repurposed to create a sky bar and restaurant, alongside competitive leisure space on the ground floor with potential uses including a climbing wall, skydiving experience, zip wires and bouldering.

A food and beverage area is planned for the boiler house and grain store, incorporating a tap room and retail facilties, with surrounding public realm designated for community and pop-up events.

Improvements to the pedestrian footbridge from Welwyn Garden City station, such as a new lift, new stairs and retail unit also feature in the proposals, as well as 6.5 acres of public open space.

Collado Collins has been contacted from comment