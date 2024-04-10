Successful applicants will serve on selection panels and be expected to visit Rome to lecture or lead a site visit

The British School at Rome is seeking applications for membership positions within its Faculty of Architecture, with two vacancies currently available.

The first vacancy is for an architect in practice, requiring applicants to possess an established reputation and the capacity to support the BSR in developing its professional network.

The second vacancy is designated for a member based in the Commonwealth. This member may either be an architect in practice or have an academic, research, or curatorial background. Applicants are expected to have a strong reputation within their respective fields, an understanding of contemporary practice issues, and an interest in promoting awareness of the BSR and its initiatives.

The term of office for selected candidates typically spans five years. Applications should be made by 13 May 2024.

Meanwhile, the school’s 2024 scholarship for architecture has been awarded to Mojan Kavosh.

Originally from Tehran and raised in the UK from the age of ten, Kavosh completed her architecture studies at the University of Newcastle before earning her MArch at Central St. Martins, University of the Arts London, in 2020. She has been residing in Berlin, Germany, since 2021.

The Rome Scholarship in Architecture is granted to a young architect from the UK or the Commonwealth displaying exceptional potential in their academic or early professional pursuits.

The recipient embarks on a three-month residency at the BSR, engaging in self-directed research which may encompass architectural projects, theoretical inquiries, historical explorations, or a combination thereof.

Kavosh’s proposed focus for her scholarship is ‘Terrafirma: surveying was art before the advent of digital cartography and the paradigm shift in map making’.

The British School at Rome functions as an interdisciplinary, residential research hub supporting diverse fields such as arts, humanities, and social sciences.

During their tenure, scholars like Kavosh have access to the comprehensive research resources housed in the BSR Library and Archive, facilitating intellectual and social exchange integral to the BSR community.