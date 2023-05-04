News

Biennale countdown enters final fortnight

By Jim Dunton2023-05-04T07:58:00

British Pavilion curators - Meneesha Kellay, Jayden Ali, Sumitra Upham, Joseph Henry - taken at Black Rootz community garden in North London © British Council Photography_ Taran Wilkhu

Source: British Council Photography / Taran Wilkhu

British Pavilion previews set to launch on 18 May ahead of public opening two days later

The countdown to the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 has entered its final fortnight, with previews set to begin on 18 May.

British Pavilion curators Jayden Ali, Joseph Henry, Meneesha Kellay and Sumitra Upham will present Dancing Before the Moon, an exhibition of new architectural-scale work by six artists and designers for a six-month run lasting until late November.

The exhibition promotes the idea that everyday rituals – from cooking to playing games – are tools for diasporic communities to establish spaces and present new ways of thinking about architecture and the built environment.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts