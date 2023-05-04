Biennale countdown enters final fortnight

British Pavilion previews set to launch on 18 May ahead of public opening two days later

The countdown to the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 has entered its final fortnight, with previews set to begin on 18 May.

British Pavilion curators Jayden Ali, Joseph Henry, Meneesha Kellay and Sumitra Upham will present Dancing Before the Moon, an exhibition of new architectural-scale work by six artists and designers for a six-month run lasting until late November.

The exhibition promotes the idea that everyday rituals – from cooking to playing games – are tools for diasporic communities to establish spaces and present new ways of thinking about architecture and the built environment.

