BDP has unveiled its plans for the regeneration of Nottingham city centre at a property conference in Leeds.

The architectural practice’s masterplan for the Broad Marsh scheme in the middle of the city will see more than 1,000 new homes built alongside around 20,000 sqm of office, commercial and leisure space.

Part of the old shopping centre’s structural frame will be retained under the plans, which were designed with the support of property advisor JLL.

BDP’s urban design director, David Rudlin, who is overseeing the Broad Marsh master planning process, said the project represents a ”pivotal moment for the city of Nottingham.”

“Building on previous work, we have created a viable scheme that will deliver a lively and creative new urban quarter breathing new life into this important city centre site,” he said.

“We are also seeking sustainable solutions on how to reuse part of the shopping centre’s existing concrete frame to support the development of a range of new spaces that will offer services that will benefit the community.”

According to Invest Nottingham, which co-hosted the special launch event at the UKREIIF conference last night, the plan will be used to help in its dialogue with Homes England and the new East Midlands Combined County Authority to de-risk and prepare the area ready to take it to market.

Councillor Neghat Khan, leader of Nottingham council, said the local authority would “continue to work with partners to find the investment and developers needed to deliver our vision”.

Broad Marsh is at the heart of a £4bn regeneration programme, with building work currently underway to create the so-called ‘Green Heart’, a new, wildlife-rich green space and pedestrian route from the train station to the city centre.

“The surrounding area has changed dramatically, from the new Central Library, bus station and car park plus new pedestrian areas along Sussex Street and Collin Street with its new play area,” Khan said.

“We also have plans for the new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre in part of the old shopping centre and one of the biggest transformations is happening right now, with work on the Green Heart due to finish this summer.”