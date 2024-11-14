Planning approval granted for co-living project with affordable housing, commercial, and community spaces on Woolwich’s historic Island Site

BB Partnership has received planning approval and listed building consent for a 485-unit co-living development on the Island Site in Woolwich, southeast London. The scheme, approved by the Royal Borough of Greenwich on 12 November, involves a substantial mixed-use redevelopment across a 1.11-hectare area bordered by Wellington Street, Polytechnic Street, and Thomas Street, featuring residential units, commercial spaces, and conservation of listed buildings.

The development, commissioned by Woolwich Island Limited, includes 485 co-living units, 20 affordable residential units, and over 3,000 square metres of flexible commercial and community space.

The project emphasises the conservation and adaptive reuse of heritage assets, notably the Grade II-listed former University of Greenwich building, which will be repurposed for residential and communal use.

The design retains several other listed and locally listed structures within the Bathway Quarter of the Woolwich Conservation Area, aligning the development’s height and massing to a six-storey limit to safeguard views of the Grade II* listed former Town Hall from General Gordon Square.

In collaboration with the Royal Borough of Greenwich and other stakeholders, including Historic England and the Greater London Authority (GLA), BB Partnership has refined the scheme through a Planning Performance Agreement, incorporating feedback from multiple consultations to address local concerns.

BB Partnership’s design aims to connect new public and private amenity spaces with a landscaped central square, accessible from multiple points around the site.

The scheme’s approach to sustainability includes a projected 55% reduction in carbon emissions against Building Regulations and a reported biodiversity net gain of 435%. The design aligns with the GLA’s circular economy and lifecycle carbon goals.