Manchester School of Architecture holds its place in the global top five, while Cambridge’s architecture school is ranked 12th in the 2025 QS World University Rankings

UCL’s Bartlett School of Architecture has been ranked first in the world for architecture and the built environment in the 2025 QS World University Rankings, marking its third consecutive year at the top. The rankings assess institutions based on academic and employer reputation, research impact, and international engagement, drawing on data from over 5,200 universities.

Professor Jacqui Glass, dean of The Bartlett, said the school’s success reflects the contributions of staff, students, and external partners. “I’m so proud to be a part of such a special, diverse and vibrant community at The Bartlett,” she said. “I would like to share my sincere thanks for the outstanding dedication and support that each of our staff and students contributes to the life of our faculty and the built environment disciplines as a whole.”

She added that the ranking recognises the wider network of collaborators who support the faculty’s work. “I also recognise the exceptional commitment of our many partners without whom achievements like this would not be possible. It is wonderful to see our work recognised internationally in this year’s QS global ranking and we look forward to another strong and vibrant year ahead.”

The Manchester School of Architecture (MSA), which operates as a collaboration between Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Manchester, has retained its position at fifth place globally, continuing a run that has seen it remain in the top 11 since 2016.

Professor Kevin Singh, head of MSA at Manchester Met, said the result reflects the work of students and staff. “Once again, it is fantastic to see that the quality of our teaching and research has been recognised on a global scale, exceeding the performance of so many other prestigious schools.

“It is wonderful to see our near-perfect score for employability, which is evidenced by our unrivalled reputation with employers and the impressive numbers of our graduates who go on to enjoy career success in their field.”

The University of Cambridge’s architecture school was ranked 12th in the world.