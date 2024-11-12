Atelier Ten founder to step down from business next month

- Home
By Dave Rogers2024-11-12T09:00:00
Patrick Bellew set up building services consultant in 1990
Atelier Ten founder Patrick Bellew is stepping down from the business at the end of the year.
