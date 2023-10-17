Hall McKnight claimed the Architect of the Year Award, while Sanchez Benton Architects is named Young Architect of the Year for 2023

The winners of the Architect of the Year Awards 2023 have been revealed.

At a ceremony held at The Brewery in London tonight, 15 practices shared out 17 awards, with Hall McKnight claiming the coveted Gold Award – the prize for the ‘best of the best’ selected from the winners of the other categories.

Sanchez Benton Architects won the prestigious Young Architect of the Year Award, which recognises practices where the majority of principals have been practising for 12 years or less.

Hosted by comedian and TV personality Alexander Armstrong, the evening saw the best of the architecture sector gather to celebrate the winners.

Other practices to claim awards included Bell Phillips, Coffey Architects, Morris + Company and Piercy & Company.

Chair of the judging panel Thomas Lane said: “This year’s entries reflect the growing trend of reusing buildings rather than building anew. There were plenty of examples of the inspiring, imaginative repurposing of buildings from all periods including the work of our Gold Award winner, Hall McKnight, who carried off the trophy for refurbishment architect of the year too.

“And in a related vein, there was a lot of competition in the net zero category The winner, van Heyningen and Haward, showed the value of comprehensive carbon data and applying the lessons learned from earlier projects to subsequent work.”

View all the winners in the list below.