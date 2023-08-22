Staffordshire learning hub will eventually cater for more than 200 pupils

An Arc Partnership-designed primary school in the Staffordshire city of Lichfield has completed ahead of the arrival of its first cohort of pupils next month.

The £7m Anna Seward Primary School was commissioned in response to increased demand for places connected to new housing development in the area. It will be the seventh facility run in Lichfield by the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership.

From September nursery and reception-year pupils will form part of the school’s first cohort. Ultimately the two-storey facility will be able to accommodate 210 pupils and a further 26 youngsters at its nursery.

As well as state-of-the-art classrooms, the school boasts a library, large hall, a dedicated design and technology room and a full-production kitchen to provide healthy meals for pupils and staff.

Contractor G F Tomlinson, delivered the construction works through the Constructing West Midlands Framework, alongside Staffordshire County Council, and design and project managers Entrust.