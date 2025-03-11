Hartwell Plc has revealed plans for a £100 million mixed-use regeneration scheme in Digbeth, Birmingham. The Phoenix Yard proposals seek to transform a 2.8-acre brownfield site into a development incorporating commercial and retail space, as well as 240 new homes

Automotive and property development company Hartwell Plc has launched a public consultation on AHMM’s plans for Phoenix Yard, a scheme intended to provide 260,000 sq ft of media, retail, commercial and educational space, as well as 240 homes.

The development is proposed for a site bordered by Coventry Street, Oxford Street, Meriden Street, and Digbeth High Street, adjacent to the forthcoming Midland Metro extension and within walking distance of HS2’s Curzon Street Station.

The scheme forms part of wider regeneration plans in Digbeth, where major projects include the BBC’s forthcoming headquarters at Typhoo Wharf and the £1.9 billion Smithfield Market masterplan.

Joanne Churchill, group property manager at Hartwell Plc, said: “Through unlocking the potential of this site, our plans promise to positively contribute to the area’s ongoing transformation into a thriving and vibrant part of Birmingham, delivering an exciting range of new opportunities and living space for the future.”

Full screen in popup Previous

Next The proposed Phoenix Yard, designed by AHMM Source: Hartwell The proposed Phoenix Yard, designed by AHMM Source: Hartwell 1/2 show caption

The consultation closes on 31 March and will be followed by a hybrid planning application to Birmingham City Council.

The scheme aims to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification, WELL certification, and a minimum 10% biodiversity net gain.

The project team includes Ridge, Cundall, Hoare Lea, Macfarlane + Associates, and Newmark.