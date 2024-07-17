​New government sets out plans for housing and infrastructure in first King’s Speech

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
Legislation aiming to speed up approvals among 35 new draft bills
King Charles has set out the new Labour government’s legislative priorities for the year, with reforms to the planning system for housing and infrastructure high on the agenda.
As expected, the King’s Speech included a Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which committed to making improvements to the local planning system by “modernising” planning committees and increasing their capacity.
…
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts