James Austin

James Austin is a senior architect and bim co-ordinator at Space Group

james.austin@ubm.com
  • What one company in 1954 thought a computer would look like in 2004 (50 years)
    Future proof

    2012-04-13T12:57:00

    How do you reconcile bim’s present with its future?

  • Liar liar
    Pants on Fire

    2012-03-14T08:30:00

    The chances of being caught out on a lack of BIM knowledge have risen significantly

  • carry on
    Stop! Carry on…

    2012-02-10T08:53:00

    I’m a self confessed twitter addict, but since the New Year, I must admit that I have been a little quiet (by my standards anyway).

  • Dear Santa
    Dear Santa...

    2012-01-24T16:05:00

    My BIM wishlist for 2012

  • Autodesk University 2011
    Back to school...

    2011-12-14T08:43:00

    A look back at the highlights from this year’s Autodesk University

  • Say Cheese
    Say Cheese...

    2011-11-22T10:36:00

    I was copied in on a report last week. It came from a ‘lessons learnt’ workshop that was held on a large project we have been working on for over 3 years

  • Hey, Lazer Lips
    Hey Laser Lips...

    2011-11-08T11:01:00

    In the past few weeks, we have truly seen the start of the conference season

  • Every Little helps
    Every little helps...

    2011-10-18T15:21:00

    I’ve been absent from my post for a few weeks because I was foolish enough to take a holiday, and the ensuing backlog of meetings and emails has taken its toll.

  • You say tomato, I say tomato...
    You say tomato, I say tomato...

    2011-09-20T09:50:00

    I was asked to speak at a conference last week, and as the invite extended to the full day, I decided to sit in the morning session ahead of my slot to see what it was all about.

  • National institution
    National Institution...

    2011-09-13T10:01:00

    I’ve now had this conversation three times in the last week, so in typical fashion, I thought I’d share it with you all.

  • Want that one
    Want that one...

    2011-09-07T10:05:00

    OK, so I took a holiday. Sorry it’s been so long, but I actually had to stop writing this blog and get on with some work. Everything’s fine now though, back to normal.

  • Love it or Hate it...?
    Love it or Hate it...?

    2011-08-23T15:19:00

    One of the first things that I say about BIM when I first introduce it to anyone is that it is all about people, and it doesn’t replace the need to talk.

  • Batteries not included…
    Batteries not included…

    2011-08-16T10:33:00

    Until last week, I had never heard of instructables.

  • The BIM dream team
    I have a dream (team)…

    2011-08-09T10:21:00

    My tongue-in-cheek representation of my ‘dream team’ BIM implementation – bear with me…!

  • Go go gadget BIM
    Go go gadget BIM…

    2011-08-02T10:45:00

    I was a little bleary eyed on Sunday morning when I turned the TV on, so I was pretty happy when I realised it was time for BBC Click.

  • Now build me some bim…
    Now build me some bim…

    2011-07-26T11:48:00

    I spent some time last week back in my role as a bim coordinator, part of which involves helping to advise a major contractor on its national 4D implementation strategy.

  • So how come the sudden interest in standards?
    Standard Patter

    2011-07-19T10:47:00

    Before I went away on my holiday, I was invited to participate in the upcoming revision of the AEC (UK) Bim Standard for Revit.

  • Architexts
    The ‘D’ Word.

    2011-06-28T10:07:00

    A somewhat controversial proposal

  • Keep it simple
    To me, to you…

    2011-06-20T17:35:00

    I’ve been busy this week, writing a guest blog for the NBS and something that I discussed in that post came up again today, so I thought I’d expand on my point here.

  • Wrong way
    On your marks…

    2011-06-13T10:31:00

    I have no doubt that BIM is now coming to our shores - my question is how quickly BIMwash will follow, if it isn’t already here…

