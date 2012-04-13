James Austin
James Austin is a senior architect and bim co-ordinator at Space Group
Contact info
- Email:
- james.austin@ubm.com
- Blogs
Future proof
How do you reconcile bim’s present with its future?
- Blogs
Pants on Fire
The chances of being caught out on a lack of BIM knowledge have risen significantly
- Blogs
Stop! Carry on…
I’m a self confessed twitter addict, but since the New Year, I must admit that I have been a little quiet (by my standards anyway).
- Blogs
Dear Santa...
My BIM wishlist for 2012
- Blogs
Back to school...
A look back at the highlights from this year’s Autodesk University
- Blogs
Say Cheese...
I was copied in on a report last week. It came from a ‘lessons learnt’ workshop that was held on a large project we have been working on for over 3 years
- Blogs
Hey Laser Lips...
In the past few weeks, we have truly seen the start of the conference season
- Blogs
Every little helps...
I’ve been absent from my post for a few weeks because I was foolish enough to take a holiday, and the ensuing backlog of meetings and emails has taken its toll.
- Blogs
You say tomato, I say tomato...
I was asked to speak at a conference last week, and as the invite extended to the full day, I decided to sit in the morning session ahead of my slot to see what it was all about.
- Blogs
National Institution...
I’ve now had this conversation three times in the last week, so in typical fashion, I thought I’d share it with you all.
- Blogs
Want that one...
OK, so I took a holiday. Sorry it’s been so long, but I actually had to stop writing this blog and get on with some work. Everything’s fine now though, back to normal.
- Blogs
Love it or Hate it...?
One of the first things that I say about BIM when I first introduce it to anyone is that it is all about people, and it doesn’t replace the need to talk.
- Blogs
Batteries not included…
Until last week, I had never heard of instructables.
- Blogs
I have a dream (team)…
My tongue-in-cheek representation of my ‘dream team’ BIM implementation – bear with me…!
- Blogs
Go go gadget BIM…
I was a little bleary eyed on Sunday morning when I turned the TV on, so I was pretty happy when I realised it was time for BBC Click.
- Blogs
Now build me some bim…
I spent some time last week back in my role as a bim coordinator, part of which involves helping to advise a major contractor on its national 4D implementation strategy.
- Blogs
Standard Patter
Before I went away on my holiday, I was invited to participate in the upcoming revision of the AEC (UK) Bim Standard for Revit.
- Blogs
The ‘D’ Word.
A somewhat controversial proposal
- Blogs
To me, to you…
I’ve been busy this week, writing a guest blog for the NBS and something that I discussed in that post came up again today, so I thought I’d expand on my point here.
- Blogs
On your marks…
I have no doubt that BIM is now coming to our shores - my question is how quickly BIMwash will follow, if it isn’t already here…