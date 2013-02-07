Irena Bauman
Irena Bauman, author of How to be a Happy Architect, writes a regular column on ethical dilemmas on architectural practice.
Her practice Bauman Lyons, founded in 1992, is especially concerned with mixed use, urban regeneration projects which tap into cultural creativity and aim to achieve new standards of sustainable development.
Bauman is also a Cabe commissioner and an external examiner at Cardiff School of Architecture, as well as a studio tutor at Sheffield School of Architecture.
She is a frequent speaker and commentator on the shortcomings of economically driven policies and on the fresh thinking required for urban developments to be based on facilitation of community enterprise and long term viability.
Bauman has also set up a Community Interest Company, Leeds Love it Share it in partnership with academics and other practitioners to carry out research projects into the future needs of the city.
- Opinion
We all have Friday off!
The co-founder of Bauman Lyons explains why the practice is moving to a four-day week
- Features
Irena Bauman on the remake of Bouquet of Barbed Wire
Unlike lawyers and doctors, architects are rarely the subject of popular entertainment, with the notable exception in 2010 of ITV’s remake of Andrea Newman’s 1976 story of Bouquet of Barbed Wire.
- Features
Should I meet the prime minister or a client?
Irena Bauman tackles your ethical dilemmas
- Features
Dealing with media bias
I was one of three shortlisted practices for a prestigious project but the press only mentioned the best-known competitor in its write-up
- Features
I’m teaching part II students. Am sending lambs to the slaughter?
Irena Bauman tackles your ethical dilemmas
- Features
Marriage material?
Irena Bauman tackles your ethical dilemmas
- Features
Should architects take a lesson from the Apprentice?
What can architects learn from Alan Sugar's show?
- Features
Should I be building gated communities?
Will a gated community in a deprived area create more problems?
- Features
What exactly is the RIBA for?
What exact help does RIBA offer an out of work part II student wonders
- Features
Where do we go from here?
Help! I've been made redundant but I still want to practise architecture
- Features
Making a virtue out of a crisis
Irena Bauman tackles your ethical dilemmas
- Features
Does being busy make us happy?
A reader wonders whether being busy leads to disappointment
- Features
What’s wrong with quick wins?
Are end of year projects looking to spend cash quickly evidence that better procurement is possible?
- Features
Should I care for the high street?
A supermarket architect wonders about what their project will do to the local high street
- Opinion
Time to burst the bubble
Should I let my project be published when the client is in dispute with the design team?
- Features
Can stardom be a force for good?
Questioning how celebrity architects have used their power
- Features
Should we keep taking on students?
Irena Bauman tackles your ethical dilemmas: Should we drop part II students?
- Features
Design panel firm changes its tune
Irena Bauman tackles your ethical dilemmas
- Features
Should I try to tackle sexism?
Irena Bauman, author of How to be a Happy Architect, tackles your ethical dilemmas
- Features
Shall I boycott these awards?
I’ve been invited to an architectural awards ceremony, but I know the buildings were never visited by the judges. Do I go or stage a boycott?