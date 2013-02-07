Irena Bauman

Irena Bauman, author of How to be a Happy Architect, writes a regular column on ethical dilemmas on architectural practice.

Her practice Bauman Lyons, founded in 1992, is especially concerned with mixed use, urban regeneration projects which tap into cultural creativity and aim to achieve new standards of sustainable development.

Bauman is also a Cabe commissioner and an external examiner at Cardiff School of Architecture, as well as a studio tutor at Sheffield School of Architecture.

She is a frequent speaker and commentator on the shortcomings of economically driven policies and on the fresh thinking required for urban developments to be based on facilitation of community enterprise and long term viability.

Bauman has also set up a Community Interest Company, Leeds Love it Share it in partnership with academics and other practitioners to carry out research projects into the future needs of the city.