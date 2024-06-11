In pictures: AOC’s new railway museum building in the North East

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
By Ariana Hashtrudi2024-06-11T11:45:00
New displays and energy efficiency provisions form part of scheme
AOC Architecture has redesigned a railway museum in Shildon, County Durham.
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts