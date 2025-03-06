Full screen in popup Previous

Tate & Co has been given the green light for plans to expand a luxury hotel based in a Tudor stately home in Suffolk.

The development at Seckford Hall Hotel, near Woodbridge, will nearly double the hotel’s number of rooms and include a contemporary extension to its grade II*-listed main building.

Seckford Hall was built in the mid-16th century for the Elizabethan courtier Thomas Seckford and has been a hotel since the 1950s.

Tate & Co completed the first phase of a masterplan to upgrade the hotel in 2022, adding five new rooms to the east wing of the main building.

The new planning and listed building consent will add a further 27 rooms in a standalone building and seven “treehouse lodges” dotted around the grounds.

The scheme also includes a new spa area, a food and beverage space and smaller upgrades to the site’s historic gardens.

Hannah Pinsent, Tate & Co project architect, said: “Seckford Hall is steeped in history and it is a huge privilege to have been given the opportunity to be part of its future.

“Respectful of the magnificent Tudor architecture, our designs seek to extend and enhance the building within the context of its original design, landscaped gardens and rural surroundings.”

Tammy Madge, joint owner of Seckford Hall Hotel added: “We know how unique Seckford Hall is, and this development will allow us to create a completely modern guest experience that allows guests to unwind, refresh and connect with the incredible heritage of the Suffolk landscape.”

Tate & Co’s other ongoing projects include a Queen Elizabeth II memorial garden in Regent’s Park which is being led by HTA Design.