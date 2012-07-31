Diana Yakeley

Diana Yakeley is an interior designer in an architectural practice and President elect of the British Institute of Interior Design. She is also the co-author of the BIID Interior Design Job Book

  • The Gold Room
    Access all (palatial) areas

    2012-07-31T07:34:00

    The transformation of neo classical mansion Lancaster House proves to be no ordinary interior design project

  • teams at work en charrette
    An alternative wing for the British Museum

    2011-11-03T12:48:00

    Architects and interior designers lock horns “en charrette” on an alternative wing for the British Museum

  • William Hague in his office
    Watching the paint dry

    2011-09-05T15:41:00

    With the RIBA president’s offices soon to be painted magenta, it’s a great fascination to me how leaders choose to furnish their interior spaces

  • Free Range
    Free Range in a Brewery

    2011-07-25T10:59:00

    The Old Truman Brewery is, for June and July, home to the largest graduate art and design show in the UK, Free Range.

  • Sao Paolo: The rich and the shantytown next door
    A Tale of Two Cities

    2011-07-06T12:02:00

    While public sector strikers made their point in Parliament Square, a mile or so west in the south grounds of Chelsea Hospital, a starkly different kind of social interaction was going on.

  • Habitat
    RIP Habitat

    2011-06-27T17:37:00

    The death knell of Habitat made me realise how big a part Terence Conran’s original small shop, had played in a wholegeneration’s interest in interiors, design – and retail as therapy

  • Construction waste
    Eutrophication*, or why green isn’t always ‘green’

    2011-06-01T12:31:00

    Interior designers are often unintentionally responsible for a more profligate waste of resources than some others in the construction industry

  • Woman
    Chicks and Bricks

    2011-05-20T17:17:00

    I have learned that, as a woman in this industry, I need to be “more like a man”

  • Ad billboards cover the facades of Doge's Palace in Venice.
    Busman's holiday

    2011-05-09T16:33:00

    Holidays for designers are really just another excuse to look at buildings

  • John Pawson - knifeforkspoon
    Spoon to City

    2011-04-26T15:44:00

    If interior architecture/design is to be taken seriously we need to understand the well-established procedures of the construction industry team.