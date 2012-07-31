Diana Yakeley
Diana Yakeley is an interior designer in an architectural practice and President elect of the British Institute of Interior Design. She is also the co-author of the BIID Interior Design Job Book
Access all (palatial) areas
The transformation of neo classical mansion Lancaster House proves to be no ordinary interior design project
An alternative wing for the British Museum
Architects and interior designers lock horns “en charrette” on an alternative wing for the British Museum
Watching the paint dry
With the RIBA president’s offices soon to be painted magenta, it’s a great fascination to me how leaders choose to furnish their interior spaces
Free Range in a Brewery
The Old Truman Brewery is, for June and July, home to the largest graduate art and design show in the UK, Free Range.
A Tale of Two Cities
While public sector strikers made their point in Parliament Square, a mile or so west in the south grounds of Chelsea Hospital, a starkly different kind of social interaction was going on.
RIP Habitat
The death knell of Habitat made me realise how big a part Terence Conran’s original small shop, had played in a wholegeneration’s interest in interiors, design – and retail as therapy
Eutrophication*, or why green isn’t always ‘green’
Interior designers are often unintentionally responsible for a more profligate waste of resources than some others in the construction industry
Chicks and Bricks
I have learned that, as a woman in this industry, I need to be “more like a man”
Busman's holiday
Holidays for designers are really just another excuse to look at buildings
Spoon to City
If interior architecture/design is to be taken seriously we need to understand the well-established procedures of the construction industry team.