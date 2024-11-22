Building’s Good Employer Guide opens for entries

2024-11-22T09:29:00

shutterstock_2413233277

New resource will highlight best initiatives and working cultures across the built environment

Companies across the industry can highlight their brilliant workplace cultures and practices by entering the Good Employers Guide 2025.

The guide – to be published in Spring next year – is open to all sizes and types of companies operating in construction. Firms have until mid-January to submit their entries which will be featured in an online guide highlighting best-in-class initiatives and working cultures in the sector.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts