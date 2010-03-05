Bill Mitchell

William J. Mitchell is the Alexander Dreyfoos Professor of Architecture and Media Arts and Sciences at MIT.

He directs the Smart Cities group at the MIT Media Laboratory and also directs the MIT Design Laboratory.

He previously served as Dean of the School of Architecture and Planning and Architectural Advisor to the President of MIT, and has also taught at UCLA, Carnegie Mellon, Cambridge, and Harvard.

His books include City of Bits, E-topia, Me++, Imagining MIT, Placing Words, and World's Greatest Architect. His latest book, Reinventing the Automobile, will be published by the MIT Press in Spring 2010. He lives in Cambridge Massachusetts.