Bill Mitchell
William J. Mitchell is the Alexander Dreyfoos Professor of Architecture and Media Arts and Sciences at MIT.
He directs the Smart Cities group at the MIT Media Laboratory and also directs the MIT Design Laboratory.
He previously served as Dean of the School of Architecture and Planning and Architectural Advisor to the President of MIT, and has also taught at UCLA, Carnegie Mellon, Cambridge, and Harvard.
His books include City of Bits, E-topia, Me++, Imagining MIT, Placing Words, and World's Greatest Architect. His latest book, Reinventing the Automobile, will be published by the MIT Press in Spring 2010. He lives in Cambridge Massachusetts.
Putting the planet in the driving seat
The new breed of electric car is compact, cheap and won’t cost the earth
Make sure you're not out of place
Harvard is an unlikely setting for a drama about the fragility of belonging.
Kodachrome marks the end of an era
The 600-year story of the inert single-viewpoint image is drawing to a close. The digital image tells us more
Berlusconi’s historical precedents
Bare breasts and buttocks are par for the course at any Roman leader’s retreat
The concrete bunker vs marble halls
Two American political speeches highlight the power of place
A painless guide to torture chambers
A CIA memo has some handy hints on everything from insect cages to water boarding
The shining: a modern horror story
The new wave of energy-efficient lightbulbs is enough to bring out the axeman in anyone
Australians courting the line of fire
The outback’s deadly fires are claiming more lives as Aussies build deeper into the bush
Give Bush’s era the order of the boot
As the boom bursts, how best to commemorate the president who let this happen?
Legend of Utzon sails into the sunset
The saga of Jørn Utzon’s greatest legacy is part myth, part Bergman epic
A way out of the personal mobility hole
As ailing car firms seek bail-outs, it’s time for a radical rethink of transport
The changing face of banking – literally
The banks’ move from real to virtual money is reflected in what physical presence they have left
Classic designs put politics in a spin
What hidden messages lie in the architecture of the stages for the US presidential contest?
Manhattan receives a special delivery
Five suburban houses in a New York parking lot can show us the future of prefabrication
Why nothing’s as simple as it seems
What do the US gun lobby and Buckminster Fuller have in common?
In politics, the architecture’s electronic
When politics happened in places, the venue matched the cause. Now it has lost its context
An Obama win is a monumental need
Chicago’s unsung Hyde Park area has an interest in seeing a president Obama
Red mist over the Beijing Olympics
Attempts by politicians to bask in the glow of the Olympic flame always end in tears
Who bears the brunt of this chaos?
Behind New York’s headline horrors lie old-fashioned tales of human greed and exploitation
The most architectural film ever made
The death of screenwriter Alain Robbe-Grillet prompts a revisit of Last Year at Marienbad