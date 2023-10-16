Berkeley overhauls 1,300-home Oval scheme with second staircase revisions

- Home
Developer’s approach includes linking already consented stair cores with corridors
Berkeley has overhauled a 1,300 development in Lambeth in an effort to make it comply with rules on second staircases which have stalled swathes of housing schemes in London.
The developer’s approach to the proposed regulations on second means of escape on the already partially completed Oval Village scheme includes linking existing stair cores with corridors.
