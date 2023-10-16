Berkeley overhauls 1,300-home Oval scheme with second staircase revisions

2023-10-16T12:25:00

Berkeley Oval Village revisions 4

Developer’s approach includes linking already consented stair cores with corridors

Berkeley has overhauled a 1,300 development in Lambeth in an effort to make it comply with rules on second staircases which have stalled swathes of housing schemes in London.

The developer’s approach to the proposed regulations on second means of escape on the already partially completed Oval Village scheme includes linking existing stair cores with corridors.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts