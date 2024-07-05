Angela Rayner confirmed as housing secretary

Appointment follows landslide victory for Keir Starmer’s Labour party

Angela Rayner has been officially appointed as secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities. 

The newly re-elected MP for Ashton-under-Lyne has held the housing brief in Labour’s shadow cabinet since 2023 and was widely expected to take it into government. 

