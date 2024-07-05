Angela Rayner confirmed as housing secretary

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
Appointment follows landslide victory for Keir Starmer’s Labour party
Angela Rayner has been officially appointed as secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.
The newly re-elected MP for Ashton-under-Lyne has held the housing brief in Labour’s shadow cabinet since 2023 and was widely expected to take it into government.
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts