Tell us what you think in our general election reader poll

2024-06-06T08:12:00

Election-focus-final-logov2 (1)

Building Design wants to find out what you think of the main political parties and their built environment policies

Today is the last chance to take part in Housing Today’s general election reader survey.

With just four weeks to go until polling day, we want to find out what you think of the main political parties and their construction policies. 

The state of the economy is dominating the election debate so far, although other issues are cutting through ahead of the parties’ revealing their manifestos. 

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts