Tell us what you think in our general election reader poll

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
Building Design wants to find out what you think of the main political parties and their built environment policies
Today is the last chance to take part in Housing Today’s general election reader survey.
With just four weeks to go until polling day, we want to find out what you think of the main political parties and their construction policies.
The state of the economy is dominating the election debate so far, although other issues are cutting through ahead of the parties’ revealing their manifestos.
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts