Tarek Merlin
Tarek Merlin is co-founder of Feix & Merlin Architects
The RCA Show 2012
Tarek Merlin shares his best picks from the RCA Show 2012
The Bartlett Show 2012
Tarek Merlin shares his best picks from this year’s Bartlett Show
Gloop and gloom
An opening night glimpse of the Serpentine Pavilion by Peter Zumthor
RCA SHOW 2011
The RCA SHOW 2011 preview last Thursday was a lot of fun
Electric Dreams
Pylons have a huge visual and physical impact - if we don’t get them right we all have to live the consequences
The Shard and me
Photos taken inside and out chart the progress of this new London landmark
Seasonal adjustment
The Serpentine Gallery’s summer pavilion has delighted for more than a decade. But is it time to change the architectural criterion?
When architecture treads the boards
How much do architecture and theatre have in common?
Architects have moved on from this outdated caricature
A discussion on the profession revealed that many still regard us as out-of-touch client-ignoring Hooray Henrys
High Street living
What intrigued me when I was ten, as it still does today, was the bizarre quality of living somewhere where you are not supposed to.
Gardener's World
When was the last time you spent a full day outside your house?
Lost in the supermarket
Surely there’s an alternative to the joyless experience that food shopping has become
Foster comes across better than his buildings
Last week I was invited to a screening of How Much Does Your Building Weigh, Mr Foster? at the ICA, a documentary profile of the award-winning architect Norman Foster.
Weekends away
Planning a weekend get away for a bunch of architect friends can be a bit of a poisoned chalice.
Is this the end of playtime?
Google’s new offices follow the familiar workplace-as-playground theme. So is it time we started to get serious about work?
After a fashion
Architecture and fashion owe a great deal to one another, but the partnership is not always a match made in heaven
The Trespafication of The Nation
Is it just me or is almost every new building clad in Trespa?