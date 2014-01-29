Richard Brindley

Richard Brindley is the Executive Director of Professional Services for the Royal Institute of Architecture, responsible for developing and delivering the education, practice, membership and client services and expertise for RIBA members, clients of architecture and the UK Construction Industry. Prior to this post he was the RIBA Director of Practice (2003-2007).

He has 25 years experience as a qualified architect, working primarily in private architectural practice, specialising in practice management, project management and residential design/urban regeneration.

Following training at the Bartlett School of Architecture (University College of London), he has worked in architectural practices in London. His roles have included Chief Architect for a major residential developer and Operations Director for a multi-disciplinary design practice.

He has been actively involved in developing the architectural profession and services, being Chairman of the London region of the RIBA from 1994-1996 and elected member of the RIBA Council from 1996-2001.