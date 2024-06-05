News

Wilkinson Eyre’s plans to redevelop spy tunnels into visitor attraction poised for approval

By 2024-06-05T11:31:00

Screenshot 2024-06-05 112719

Source: Wilkinson Eyre

Planning officers praise scheme for finding a ”most interesting way of restoring and reusing” the vast subterranean complex

Wilkinson Eyre’s plans to redevelop a network of Second World War tunnels 40m beneath central London into a visitor attraction have been recommended for approval by the City of London corporation.

The plans would convert the tunnel complex, which extends to more than 8,000sq m, into a visitor and cultural attraction that is expected to that will draw in up to 2 million visitors a year.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts