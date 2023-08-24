Mixed-use blocks will deliver 111 homes and space for business

Scott Brownrigg has been given the green light for a mixed commercial and residential development next to the Grand Union Canal at Brentford, in west London.

Its Makers’ Yard plans for Euthenia Developments will deliver 111 new homes and 2,388sq m of space for light industrial use on a brownfield site at Commerce Road.

The scheme features two residential blocks, of seven and five storeys, that wrap around a raised central courtyard. Its commercial space is delivered in units at ground-floor level.

The housing mix ranges from one to three bedrooms. Flats will be available for “affordable” rent and for sale.

Euthenia Developments is a joint venture between Black Onyx and Brookworth Homes.